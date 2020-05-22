Dark Universe: The Internet Celebrates Its Third Birthday
On May 22, 2017, the Dark Universe was officially announced with Tom Cruise's The Mummy being the first entry into the franchise. The movie was released later that year, but ended up being a flop, effectively ending the Dark Universe before it ever really began. The lost franchise was intended to revive Universal Studios' slate of classic monsters ranging from Dracula to Frankenstein's monster and was set to feature Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Russell Crowe in addition to Cruise. While Universal did recently revive The Invisible Man to much success, it was in no way related to the film that was previously meant to star Depp. Originally, there was a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Dark Universe, so it's no surprise people have taken to Twitter today to honor the third anniversary of the scrapped franchise's announcement.
“Witness the beginning of a #DarkUniverse,” @darkuniverse tweeted three years ago today. You can glimpse the post that started it all below:
Witness the beginning of a #DarkUniverse. pic.twitter.com/8g9eIbQfGa— #DarkUniverse (@darkuniverse) May 22, 2017
Earlier this year, Universal Chairwoman Donna Langley participated in a roundtable discussion alongside other executives for the Hollywood Reporter where she opened up about the failure to launch the Dark Universe. "We had an attempt at interlocking our monsters and it was a failed attempt," Langley explained. "What we realized is that these characters are indelible for a reason, but there’s no urgency behind them and certainly the world was not asking for a shared universe of classic monsters. But we have gone back and created an approach that’s filmmaker-first, any budget range."
Despite the fact that the Dark Universe never came to be, it's still getting a lot of play on Twitter today. Here are some of the best tweets about the long lost franchise...
Three Long Years
Happy 3 Year Anniversary to the Cinematic Universe that never was! #DarkUniverse https://t.co/I8zUP7aVds— Tyler (@OldGoldenSnitch) May 22, 2020
Living in the Aftermath
We let the Dark Universe die and for this we are being punished. https://t.co/I3WGYm1fqi— Phil (@PhilPhorever) May 22, 2020
Anniversary Rituals
Twas' just three short years ago that we loved and lost the Dark Universe, folks.
The Mummy was the only film we got.
I'm going to commemorate it the same way I do every year, setting fire to twenty pound notes in my back garden whilst wrapping myself up in bandages. https://t.co/OUMdP5XXJW— SupperHero ™ (@TalentedRighter) May 22, 2020
"MCU Copycat"
The Dark Universe failed because it was another MCU copycat. Also, its first movie TANKED. I think it's time to move away from cinematic universes. Marvel did it and it's done. https://t.co/cKkxGMJN0H— Colin Cochrane (@HopeJustice1938) May 22, 2020
Not What They Had Hoped
Dark Universe : “Witness Me!”— Aditya Nathan (@TheTalkingFreak) May 22, 2020
Everyone : https://t.co/NV4STQRMIa pic.twitter.com/SQ21Hw5yeV
Potential
Ok yes The latest Mummy film wasn’t that good but I think this “Dark Universe” had some real potential it just sucks we’ll never get to see what could have been all because they started with The Mummy! https://t.co/9eDMWZUax6— Chris Rogers (@Chrispysoraus) May 21, 2020
In Our Thoughts
godspeed, dark universe. godspeed— 🥱 bedtime jackson 😴 (@headfallsoff) May 22, 2020
Some Can't Let It Go
i DEMAND they give the dark universe back to us— izzymandias, side 🅱️ (@jeanneaIters) May 22, 2020
Harsh
Happy Dark Universe anniversary. You love to see a failed cinematic universe. https://t.co/GBwDUHzdoW— Ed (@ChaplinEscobar) May 22, 2020
Wishful Thinking
Hopefully the Snyder Cut will be part of the Dark Universe— Patrick M (@MrBikferd) May 20, 2020
