Harry Potter Fans Commemorate the 22nd Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts
May 2nd is an important day in the world of Harry Potter. On this date 22 years ago, the Battle of Hogwarts took place at the beloved wizarding school. Despite the fact that the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book was released in 2007 and Part II of the film series was released in 2011, the story actually takes place in 1998. While some people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the 12th anniversary of Iron Man, many others have chosen to honor those who fell at Hogwarts 22 years ago.
Before we get to some of the best tweets about the Battle of Hogwarts, some other interesting Harry Potter news has happened recently. For example, Funko has released many Harry Potter Pop figures over the years, but the one that they announced at Toy Fair earlier this year is definitely the biggest. In fact, it stands at 18-inches tall - a size that we have only seen twice before with this 80th anniversary Batman Pop (Entertainment Earth - $99.99), and this Funko Shop exclusive 1966 Batman. In addition to this sweet new Funko, it was also revealed recently that Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) is expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. Other recent Harry Potter news includes Jason Isaacs revealing what he thinks happened to Lucius Malfoy and JK Rowling sharing a heartbreaking tribute to Alan Rickman.
Now, here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter today about the Battle of Hogwarts...
Iconic
22 years 💙 #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/fjTZj9PLST— L (@ljanellegue) May 2, 2020
Read at Your Own Risk
Why am I looking through this hashtag if I know ima see rip fred and cry #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/UTTdzvTvf2— Dumb bitch energy (@jihyoDTNAfancam) May 2, 2020
Remember the Fallen
just... raise your wand *\#BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/CxScvbo5RA— besos z top model ⎊ (@_mendeshoney) May 2, 2020
Potterhead For Life
- After all these years?
- Always.
You can't stop being a Potterhead. Hogwarts will always be your home.#BattleOfHogwarts#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/ONC9RofJ8q— леди Лу смотрит на тебя *\ (@silence_comes) May 2, 2020
They Mean So Much to Us
today we will remember the way they fought, the things they did, they courage they had, they strength it took to fight the darkest wizard of all time, the hearts that were broke and the friends that were lost. #BattleOfHogwarts #22YearsBattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/6Bvs2FDwp1— sammy🥀 (@feltonxmalfoy) May 2, 2020
The Best Moment
#BattleOfHogwarts— Yami Sukehiro (@lovingthecrewe) May 2, 2020
Never forget Molly Weasley put in that work. pic.twitter.com/8L0QyczirV
Goosebumps
This scene??!?? Goosebumps???!!!??? #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/l0P7dPY0Wj— NicoDiAlec 🌈 #saveshadowhunters (@NicoAngelochxh) May 2, 2020
Why Fred?
22 years since one of the most tragic deaths #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/DVXI9PqnzJ— ✨some kind of glitter & crimson✨ (@weightless897) May 2, 2020
McGonagall Pride
Professor McGonagall’s excitement with using Piertotum Locomotor during the #BattleOfHogwarts will always be one of my favorite Harry Potter film moments ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Jbo60zAnrl— Mychal (@mychal3ts) May 2, 2020
Friends Forever
#BattleOfHogwarts
“no harry , you listen”
“we’re coming with you. that’s been decided months ago- years, really” pic.twitter.com/N1FIb6Q3P7— sky (@lqvegood) May 2, 2020
RIP Remus
Now we're commemorating #BattleOfHogwarts anniversary, it's a great moment to remind how Remus Lupin was one of the best characters ever and he deserved better. pic.twitter.com/OBUl3HNOM3— Candy (@therebelwitch20) May 2, 2020
We'll Never Get Over It
Still not over it. I’ll never be over it😭 #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/3XK5k87SCZ— The Girl with the Marvel Tattoo ⧗ (@filmandthings) May 2, 2020
So Many Emotions
the amount of emotion in this scene...i cannot #BattleOfHogwarts #22YearsBattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/4jbI6WJ8SB— lia (@aztvria) May 2, 2020
Focusing on the Good
Look, we need more positivity right now. For this year's anniversary of the #BattleOfHogwarts, I'm celebrating the anniversary of Molly saying "NOT MY DAUGHTER, YOU BITCH!" and not focusing on the sad parts.— Potterless (@PotterlessPod) May 2, 2020
Never Forget
We will always remember. #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/CUyb7LB2pU— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) May 2, 2020
