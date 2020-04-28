Funko's 18-Inch Harry Potter Figure Is One of the Biggest Pops Ever

Funko has released many, many Harry Potter Pop figures over the years, but the one that they announced at Toy Fair earlier this year (and updated today with a new, more polished image) is definitely the biggest. In fact, it stands at 18-inches tall - a size that that we have only seen twice before with this 80th anniversary Batman Pop (Entertainment Earth - $99.99), and this Funko Shop exclusive 1966 Batman.

The gigantic Harry Potter Pop figure features Harry in his Hogwarts robes with Hedwig on his arm. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $99.99 with shipping slated for July 1st. As a backup, pre-orders are also live here at Entertainment Earth for the same price.

Speaking of Harry Potter merch, this new Harry Potter puzzle featuring the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry clocks in at 3,000 pieces. That should keep you occupied for quite some time - unless you really are a wizard with some sort of magic puzzle Sorting Hat.

The Harry Potter Hogwarts 3,000-Piece Puzzle is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for June.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.