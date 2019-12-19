Funko’s 18-Inch 1966 Batman Pop Figure Arrives Today

Earlier this year, Funko celebrated Batman‘s 80th anniversary with a massive 18-inch Pop figure – the biggest they’ve ever produced. That figure is now available and can be ordered here for $96.45 (a few bucks off list) with free 1 or 2 day shipping. Now that you have that Batman figure in your collection, you might want to team him up with Funko’s new 18-inch Batman Pop figure, which is based on the iconic Adam West version from 1966. However, getting your hands on one won’t be quite as easy…

Funko’s 18-inch DC Pop Heroes 1966 Batman will be available right here as a Funko Shop exclusive starting at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST) today, December 19th (limit of 1 per customer – only 700 will be produced). It will probably sell out lightning fast, so make sure to be there ahead of launch time. When it does sell out, odds are you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. We expect that this Batman Pop will retail for the same $99.99 price tag as the previous super SUPER-sized version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko released a Pop figure based on George Clooney’s disastrous turn as Batman in 1997’s Batman & Robin earlier this month. The movie is iconic for being terrible, but we’re happy that a Funko Pop of his version Batman finally exists. You can pre-order one for your collection right here with shipping slated for January. This release is also part of Funko’s Batman 80th anniversary lineup, which includes dozens of blasts from the past. You’ll find many of them right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.