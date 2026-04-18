Two Bruce Willis Movies Surge on Netflix’s Streaming Charts, Including His 1990s Sci-Fi Classic

During his career, Bruce Willis put together a diverse filmography. He starred in everything from classic crime movies (Pulp Fiction) to heartfelt coming-of-age stories (Moonrise Kingdom) and character-driven thrillers (The Sixth Sense). But for most viewers, Willis is best known for his work in action films. Die Hard gave the actor his most famous role, but he accumulated several intriguing genre credits while he was active, helping define action and sci-fi movies for an entire generation of moviegoers. Of course, some of these projects were better received than others during their initial releases, but now Willis films are dominating streaming charts.

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For the week of April 6th-12th, a pair of Willis vehicles performed well on Netflix. Striking Distance was the No. 4 movie globally, racking up 5.9 million views. It was watched for a total of 10 million hours. In the United States, sci-fi staple The Fifth Element was the No. 9 movie during the same week. This was the first week both films placed in Netflix’s top 10.

Why Bruce Willis Films Are Streaming Hits on Netflix

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Of these two, The Fifth Element is the one most would expect to surge up streaming charts. It’s one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1990s, impressing viewers with director Luc Besson’s distinct vision of a bright, colorful future and eye for set pieces. Only adding to its charm are the great performances. Willis delivers another standout turn as one of his everyman action heroes, but it’s the collection of characters around him that really make The Fifth Element standout. Gary Oldman is fantastic as the villain, and Milla Jovovich’s Leeloo quickly became a sci-fi icon. After a successful theatrical run ($263.9 million worldwide against a $90 million budget), The Fifth Element became a fan favorite and has endured as a cult classic for decades.

Due to the film’s reputation and loyal fan base, there’s always interest in watching The Fifth Element. The fact that it’s a recent addition to Netflix’s library gave it a boost in terms of viewership; new arrivals typically surge to the top of the charts as subscribers browse through to see what’s been added. Something as high-profile as The Fifth Element is going to jump out on the home page, especially after there’s been talk of Jovovich returning as Leeloo in an animated spinoff. It’s a unique sci-fi world viewers want to be immersed in.

Even die-hard Willis fans are probably surprised to see Striking Distance place so high on the Netflix charts. It’s hardly one of the actor’s most recognizable films, earning negative reviews (20% on Rotten Tomatoes) and grossing only $24.1 million domestically during its run in 1993. However, that under-the-radar status might have been what propelled it into the top 10. Streaming services can often be places where people discover overlooked titles as they search for the next thing to watch. With Willis’ star power and a compelling enough premise (Willis plays a cop whose demoted to water duty after he accuses an officer of murdering his father), Striking Distance has enough working in its favor to stand out. The critical reception means viewers are probably watching it out of morbid curiosity, but it’s easy to take a chance on something at home.

Due to aphasia and his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Willis had to retire from acting earlier this decade, but he remains a beloved fan favorite. The fact that two of his films (which are of varying quality and reputation) are doing so well on Netflix right now is a testament to the actor’s enduring popularity. Willis earned himself generations of fans through his charismatic performances, so his movies will continue to be staples at homes for years to come.