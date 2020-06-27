Uncut Gems Fans Are Freaking Out Over a Crystal That Looks Like a Chicken Tender

By Adam Barnhardt

Have you ever been so hungry, virtually anything starts to look appetizing? That's apparently the mindset of the internet at the moment as Twitter continues passing around a seemingly innocent photo of a chicken tender. If you look closer, though, the image isn't of a tendie in the slightest — it's a crystal. You know, like a full-on precious gemstone. Uncut Gems fans were the first to hop on the trend with the memes and retweets, helping turn the image into a viral post.

Some people think the crystal is enough to warrant an Uncut Gems 2 starring the Mayor of Flavortown, while others plan on eating trying to eat the crystal regardless. Should that be the case, hopefully they brought along plenty of sauce.

Keep scrolling to see what they're saying about the world's hardest chicken tender:

Uncut Gems is now streaming on Netflix.

