Uncut Gems Fans Are Freaking Out Over a Crystal That Looks Like a Chicken Tender
Have you ever been so hungry, virtually anything starts to look appetizing? That's apparently the mindset of the internet at the moment as Twitter continues passing around a seemingly innocent photo of a chicken tender. If you look closer, though, the image isn't of a tendie in the slightest — it's a crystal. You know, like a full-on precious gemstone. Uncut Gems fans were the first to hop on the trend with the memes and retweets, helping turn the image into a viral post.
Some people think the crystal is enough to warrant an Uncut Gems 2 starring the Mayor of Flavortown, while others plan on eating trying to eat the crystal regardless. Should that be the case, hopefully they brought along plenty of sauce.
UNCUT GEMS 2 but it's Guy Fieri instead of Kevin Garnett https://t.co/wajfGtltbp— Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) June 27, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what they're saying about the world's hardest chicken tender:
Boil 'Em, Mash 'Em
Crystal that looks like a potatoe 🥔 pic.twitter.com/OO1RlFBQsy— Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) June 27, 2020
McChakra
When your McChakra is out of alignment.— Normcore Macdonald (@ReddyMercury) June 27, 2020
Arby's Has the Meats
check out this ham crystal https://t.co/PR3r5QDAkj— Steph Davidson (@stephcd) June 27, 2020
Cronch
June 27, 2020
Forbidden Tendie
the forbidden chicken tendie 🤤— linky thorn (@linky_thorn) June 27, 2020
You Can Eat Anything If You Try Hard Enough
Here we are in the Future and it's chicken.— ⚠️ Distant Lands Spoilers ⚠️ — #BLM #ACAB (@backup_cn2) June 27, 2020
Plz and Thank U
June 27, 2020
Hot & Spicy
June 27, 2020
It's About to Go Down
June 27, 2020
What's She Think Though?
This confused the hell out of me because i thought that was a chicken tender and you were trying to get the attention of your friend named crystal— zoe cotzias (@ZoCatz) June 27, 2020
Uncut Gems is now streaming on Netflix.prev
