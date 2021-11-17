Under Siege Reboot in the Works for HBO Max

Nearly thirty years after the release of the action-thriller Under Siege, Deadline reports that the Steven Seagal-starring feature has a reboot underway. The trade notes that Warner Bros. is teaming with The Night Comes for Us and May the Devil Take You filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto to direct with Extraction’s Umair Aleem penning the script. They further report that the pair “collaborated and developed the pitch together” and that the studio is currently being planned as an HBO Max original release. Largely considered Seagal’s best movie, and just his fifth credit (all of which have three-word titles), the trade claims it’s unclear if he’ll reprise his role in the new movie, which seems incredibly unlikely in any regard.

Released in 1992, Under Siege follows Seagal’s Casey Ryback, a disgraced Navy SEAL who has been demoted to working as a cook on a US Battleship. After terrorists hijack the ship, only Ryback is able to stop them before they can carryout their plans. Seagal co-starred with Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey in the film which was a critical success and would go on to earn over $156 million at the global box office. To date Under Siege is the only film that Seagal has been involved with that was nominated for an Academy Award (earning nods for Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Sound). It was followed by a sequel, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, three years later.

Filmmaker Andrew Davis, who directed Seagal’s feature film debut Above the Law, helmed the feature ahead of his other well recieved action-thrillers like The Fugitive and the family-adventure you didn’t realize he directed, 2003’s Holes.

Hailing from Indonesia, Tjahjanto has made a name for himself in genre circles having co-directed the well-received “Safe Haven” segment of horror anthology V/H/S/2 as well as the 2018 horror film May the Devil Take You and its sequel, May the Devil Take You Too. He earned his action-film bonafides with the Netflix original The Night Comes for Us starring The Raid’s Joe Taslim and Iko Uwais. He recently returned to his roots with a segment in Shudder’s V/H/S/94. Tjahjanto is also attached to the upcoming American remake of the hit South Korean zombie film Train to Busan, which Deadline reports will be titled Last Train to New York.