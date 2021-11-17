Batgirl Co-Director Teases Filming Begins Soon for HBO Max Movie

DC fans have been eager to see the Batgirl movie for several years now, with a lot of speculation surrounding how Barbara Gordon’s story would be brought to life in a cinematic context. Luckily, work on the film has ramped up pretty significantly in recent months, with Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah tapped to helm the upcoming project, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace lined up to star. After concept art for the film was released during the DC FanDome virtual convention, the hype surrounding Batgirl has only grown — and it seems like we’re getting closer to production on the film starting. A recent Instagram Stories post from El Arbi shows some sort of early work being done on the film, with a caption reading “getting closer to shoot.”

The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.