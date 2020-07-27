Russell Crowe's Unhinged Gets an August Release Date

✖

The movie release landscape is one that remains in a state of flux and the latest shift -- that of Christopher Nolan's Tenet to a Labor Day weekend rollout in the United States on Thursday, September 3rd -- has prompted a shift for Russell Crowe's thriller Unhinged. The film is now set for a Friday, August 21st theatrical release in the United States according to Deadline -- one week earlier than the original August 28th date announced last year but just the latest release date given for the film which has seen a number of shifts.

In May, Unhinged saw its original August 28th release date moved up to July 1st, though that date was pushed back first to July 10th, then the July 31st. Then, just eight days ahead of that date on July 23rd, the film was delayed once more, arriving at its current, August 21st date. Per Deadline, the studio behind Unhinged, Solstice Studio had been waiting to see where Warner Bros.' Tenet would land as well as whether Disney's Mulan would hold the August 21st date. Now, Tenet has moved, and Mulan has been removed from the schedule entirely. Unhinged began its international release on July 16th in Germany, followed the next day by the U.K., Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America.

As for Unhinged's domestic release, it will be interesting to see if that date holds or if there will be another shuffle. As coronavirus cases continue to spike nationwide, there are some questions about other films with rapidly approaching release dates. As was previously noted, Tenet is currently set for a Labor Day weekend release in the United States, but over the weekend, some noticed that Regal Cinemas had removed the film's page from their site entirely. As of this article's writing the page is back up but has "to be announced" listed as its release date. On Monday, Warner Bros. announced that Tenet will open in over 70 countries worldwide on August 26th -- just not the United States.

Unhinged stars Crowe as a man who takes road rage to a new level. Per the official synopsis "Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of Rachel (Caren Pistorius), a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe). Road rage doesn't begin to describe what he is about to do to her and everyone she knows." Gabriel Bateman (Child's Play) and Jimmy Simpson also star in the thriller. The film is directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer) and written by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia, Red Eye.)

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.