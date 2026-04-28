Universal Horror Unleashed Officially Confirms Plans for Changes & Seasonal Events Through 2027

When Universal Horror Unleashed opened in Las Vegas in the fall of 2025, it was cemented as the only permanent, year-round horror attraction in the country. Built on the legacy of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights event, Horror Unleashed offered a unique place for horror fans to go that would not only give them the thrill of haunted maze attractions but also a themed space that scratched the genre itch. Since then, Universal Horror Unleashed has rolled out seasonal updates with Christmas, Valentine’s, and Easter offerings, but that was just the beginning of what comes next.

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ComicBook attended a special media preview of Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, where the creative team keeping this year-round attraction going confirmed plans for the future of their seasonal offerings, but also teased how the rest of the space may evolve alongside these weeks or months-long events. Del Wynegar, Assistant Director of Entertainment for Universal Horror Unleashed, confirmed that their seasonal offerings are planned out through the end of 2027. Horror Unleashed just wrapped up their “Feaster Grievings” Spring event, featuring demented Easter bunnies and rotten eggs hidden around the space. Their next seasonal plan, though, will look a little more familiar, with Wynegar confirming the summer event will see an IP actually take over the entire space.

Universal Horror Unleashed in Vegas Plans for the Future

Photo by comicbook.com’s SPencer Perry

“We do have an excellent IP that we’re debuting for summer. That’s all I can say,” Wynegar told ComicBook. “But this one will be a full takeover of Universal Horror Unleashed, the whole space, even going outside…We’ve actually got two spaces outside that we can utilize as extra scare zones or a fifth house as well.”

Continuing to innovate Universal Horror Unleashed has become a top priority for the team as well, not only in terms of the characters that populate the area outside of the four mazes but in the mazes themselves. Wynegar noted that bringing in new details and elements has not only led to return visits from fans but also keeps the whole thing feeling fresh. That also includes the potential to rework, or even re-theme, one of their haunted maze attractions.

“I’m looking at animatronics, automation, projection mapping, technical elements, and innovation that we can incorporate in the houses that get sprinkled in over the course of our tenure here,” Wynegar said of potential changes to the mazes. “Swapping characters out. Looking at different looks. Even looking at refreshing the houses as a whole. That is something that we are looking into. Because we need to keep it fresh. I think people want more when they come here.”

Potentially changing one of their four houses will take time and careful planning, though, with an eye toward what makes sense. One potential example being The Exorcist: Believer, a maze themed from a movie that came and went culturally, but which is actually a fun experience at Universal Horror Unleashed. With a new Exorcist film from Mike Flanagan currently in production, perhaps it makes sense to time a rework with that one’s release in 2027 (though that’s speculation on our part).

“When you’re looking at pre-planning, it’s a few years in,” Wynegar added. “So how can we build that timeline so it doesn’t feel reactive? We’re being proactive with it. But also then teasing out things.”

He continued, “We can actually change this out quite frequently, and we are actually in the middle of that. There are areas and monsters that we can 100% add to, and that’s what’s really nice, is that there’s room for growth. We’re not stuck at a level. There’s no ceiling. We can keep going with this.”