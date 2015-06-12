Universal Studios Hollywood's Reopening Brings Indominus Rex to Jurassic World: The Ride

✖

Today came the welcome news the Universal Studios Hollywood has put plans in place to reopen their facilities to guests beginning on April 15th, with that announcement also confirming that their Jurassic World: The Ride will also be unveiling an ultra-realistic Indominus rex, as seen in the 2015 film. This marks only the latest update for the ride, as it was functioning as Jurassic Park: The Ride since it initially opened in 1996, with the experience officially adopting the namesake of the recent film back in 2019. You can head to Universal Studios Hollywood's official website to learn more about their reopening ahead of the April 15th date.

Universal Studios confirmed of the new addition, "The grand reopening of Universal Studios Hollywood also brings guests face-to-face with Jurassic World—The Ride’s all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur, the Indominus rex, who stakes her claim at the ride’s finale in a forceful battle with her arch-rival, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

"Breaking new ground with highly complex innovations, this fully-articulated lifelike Indominus injects intense new thrills, excitement, and intrigue to the already dynamic ride. Spanning nearly 55 feet horizontally from head to tail and over 22 feet vertically, the Indominus’ imposing presence will be amplified by the fluidity of her motions and synchronized movements that deliver an unprecedented level of authenticity. From the subtle blinking of her eyes, the flexing of her arms and claws and clenching of her jaw as she bears her razor-sharp teeth, the colossal Indominus rex will lunge from her hillside setting, stalking guests just before they descend the giant waterfall drop to escape her grasp."

(Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Universal Studios Hollywood closed its doors last March and, due to the staggering number of coronavirus cases seen in California in the year since, the park has remained closed, despite other Universal Studios locations reopening last year. As far as the safety protocols being put into place, guests can expect the following:

Temperature checks for all Guests upon arrival. If temperatures exceed 100.4° Fahrenheit / 38° Celsius or greater, Guests will not be permitted to enter.

Face coverings required for all Guests throughout their visit. Face coverings also will be available for purchase.

Controlled capacity within the theme park, and limited occupancy at all CityWalk venues to help enforce physical distancing. Some areas and programs may remain temporarily closed.

Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all food locations, restrooms, and all other high touchpoints.

Physical distancing practices at all locations throughout the park and at rides and attractions.

Eating and drinking permitted only in designated dining areas.

Contactless payment options wherever possible.

