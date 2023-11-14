Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever Trailer Released by Disney+

The holiday season is almost upon us, and it looks like the beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise is here to make things even more festive. On Tuesday, Disney+ released the first trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, a new original animated film. As the trailer shows, fans can expect a lot of hijinks from Greg Heffley and his friends and family. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is being released on the platform next month, on Friday, December 8th.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is based on Jeff Kinney's hit book series of the same name, which has been published in some capacity since 2004. In the years since, Diary of a Wimpy Kid has spun out into over twenty books, four live-action films, three animated films, and a musical.

What Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever About?

In Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won't get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Directed by Luke Cormican ("Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever" features the voices of Wesley Kimmel ("The Mandalorian"), Spencer Howell ("Ithaca"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Beavis and Butt-Head"), Erica Cerra ("Power Rangers"), and Hunter Dillon ("Deadpool 2").

Are Disney+ and Hulu Merging?

Disney has already announced plans to partner up Hulu with their existing Disney+ streaming service in a single app — and now we know the timeline of when that could happen. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the combined Disney+ and Hulu option will be released in a beta form in December of 2023, before it will be available to the general public in late March of 2024.

"Speaking of Hulu, we were pleased to announce last week that we will acquire the remaining stake in Hulu held by Comcast, which will further Disney streaming objective," Iger explained during Disney's quarterly earnings call this month. "We remain on track to roll out more unified one app experience domestically, making expensive general entertainment content available to bundle subscribers via Disney+....We expect that Hulu and Disney plus will result in increased engagement, greater advertising opportunities, lower churn and reduced customer acquisition costs, thereby increasing our overall margins. We will launch a beta version for bundle subscribers in December, giving parents time to set up profiles and parental controls that work best for their families ahead of the official launch in early spring 2024."

What do you think of the first trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, December 8th.