Max Adds Even More Christmas Movies and Shows

November 8th saw the addition of several holiday titles to Max's streaming lineup.

The holidays are getting kicked into high gear on Max, as the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service continues to add more Christmas and holiday titles to its lineup. The streamer brought a wave of holiday movie and TV options onto its roster at the start of November, including hit films like Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Now, just a week later, another slate of holiday offerings has arrived.

Wednesday, November 8th saw a whole horde of holiday movies and shows make their way to Max's lineup. This includes cooking offerings like The Great Holiday Bake War and Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular. There are also some big holiday titles from HGTV, including several Home Town shows.

You can check out the full list of Wednesday's holiday additions below.

A Chestnut Family Christmas

A Christmas For Mary

A Christmas Fumble

A Christmas Open House

A Christmas Stray

A Gingerbread Christmas

The Great Holiday Bake War

A Sisterly Christmas

Baking Christmas

Candy Coated Christmas

Carole's Christmas

Cooking Up Christmas

Designing Christmas

First Christmas

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1

One Fine Christmas

Our OWN Christmas

Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1

Surprising Santa Claus

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1

Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2

You Were My First Boyfriend

Other New Christmas Additions on Max

A bunch of holiday titles were added to Max on November 1st, including a few classic Christmas films and seasons of festive TV shows. Here's the full list of holiday and Christmas titles that made their way to Max at the start of November:

A Christmas Carol

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story 2

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Holiday Affair

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4

Jack Frost

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

What do you think of Max's holiday streaming lineup? Let us know in the comments!