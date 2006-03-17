V for Vendetta Returning to Theaters With Filmmaker Conversation About the Dystopia Adaptation

✖

With a massive void where no new content exists at the box office, Warner Brothers is using the lead-up to the 2020 United States general election to re-release V for Vendetta in a limited theatrical release. Announced via social media Tuesday afternoon, Warner Brothers revealed the comic book adaptation featuring the likes of Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving will arrive in select theaters on October 30th.

And it's not just the movie returning. There will be a special featurette — a conversation James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski, the filmmakers behind the movie. "V for Vendetta makes its return to select theaters on 10/30 with a conversation between Director James McTeigue and writer and producer Lana Wachowski on the making-of this classic."

V for Vendetta makes its return to select theaters on 10/30 with a conversation between Director James McTeigue and writer and producer Lana Wachowski on the making-of this classic. Check out @wbclassicfilms for more info! #VforVendetta pic.twitter.com/MpDCmOmMaM — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) October 27, 2020

It's yet to be revealed which locations or cities will have this newly-packaged offering available.

In a pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe world, the feature performed admirably at the box office, raking in $130.2 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $50 million. At one point — due to the success of the film critically and commercially — there had been discussions of developing it into a television series as well, though no movement has taken place on that in three years. At the time, Britain's Channel 4 had been working to make the series reality.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, V for Vendetta takes place in a dystopian future where a fascist regime has control over the United Kingdom. The movie then follows Weaving's V and Portman's Evey as they enact their anarchist plans.

Earlier this fall, Warner Brothers home media announced a special 4K Ultra HD of the film, one which was originally released in 2006.

V for Vendetta is now streaming on HBO Max.

What other live-action comic book adaptations would you like to see hit theaters with a re-release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!