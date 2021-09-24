✖

Venom 2 is one of the most anticipated superhero projects in the pipeline, and while we've received small glimpses of the project's main villain in the trailer, we now have our best look at Carnage thanks to IMAX (via The Venom Site). Select IMAX theaters in China received special statues for Venom, and in anticipation of Venom 2 they received a statue of the sequel's big bad Carnage, and he looks pretty spot-on. Carnage boasts veiny tendrils all throughout his symbiote, with red tendrils coming off of the suit and longer claws on his hands, and you can check out the new images below.

As you can see, he then has the same sort of teeth-barring mouth that Venom has, though the eyes are a bit different and Carnage isn't boasting an extended tongue. Now, that doesn't mean he won't have one in the movie, but in statue form, it pairs nicely with the Venom statue that has his tongue fully extended.

Just as select IMAX theaters in China received a Venom statue for the first movie, select theaters are also receiving a Carnage statue for Venom: Let There be Carnage! pic.twitter.com/YPbOpaRfbr — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) July 30, 2021

You can check out the images of Carnage in the post above.

Carnage was teased at the very end of the first film, and fans have been eager to see what Woody Harrelson can do with the character once fully unleashed. We'll get our answer soon, as the sequel releases in just two months.

Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, and Michelle Williams. You can check out the official description for Venom Let There Be Carnage below.

"Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage."

Venom Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on September 24th.

Are you excited for Carnage? Let us know what you think of the suit in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!