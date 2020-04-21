Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Bumped To 2021

✖

One of the big 2020 holdouts in this year's various release date shakeups was Sony and Marvel's Venom 2, which has now been revealed to be titled Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage. The film was holding onto to the date of October 2nd, 2020, but with it in the middle of shooting, some expected the film to get a push at some point due to the nature of the coronavirus related delays in movie production. That is now officially the case, as Sony and Marvel Studios have moved the anticipated sequel to June 25th, 2021, adding another big film to 2021's crazy slate of releases and removing another big tentpole film from 2020's lineup.

Venom was one of the last big films to keep its original release date, as even films that were slated for 2020 had at least moved their release to later in the year. That included Sony, who previously moved Morbius to next year.

That also included Marvel Studios, who moved Black Widow and The Eternals to new release dates, and thus a few of their other big Phase 4 movies. Now 2021 and 2022 are extremely packed, which is great news for those years but leaves 2020 not quite as full as it was previously.

Regarding the Venom sequel, we had already seen shots of Woody Harrelson's Carnage on the set, though we have yet to see the actual red symbiote since that is all done via visual effects. We'll have to wait for a teaser trailer for that, but it appears fans will have to wait a bit longer before that happens thanks to the new release date.

You can find the official description for the original Venom below.

"The evolution story of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass character, Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiance. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers - transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?"

What do you think of the new date for Venom 2? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.