Venom: The Last Dance Trending After New Marvel Rumors

New Marvel rumors swirl around Venom: The Last Dance

By Aaron Perine

Venom is trending thanks to the latest Marvel rumors. Noted scooper Daniel Richtman says that although the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance will be Tom Hardy's final solo movie as Eddie Brock, that might not be the end of the character. His sources indicate that Kevin Feige is open to finding somewhere for Hardy and his symbiote to go in the MCU. Naturally, the talk on social media indicates the fans wan to see Venom in Avengers: Secret Wars. If that weren't enough, there is still a version of that black goop roaming around the MCU after Spider-Man: No Way Home. We'll all have to wait and see.

Thinking about The Last Dance, Variety caught up with Juno Temple to talk about production. They're almost at the end of the road. "We're coming close to an end at the moment," Temple revealed during the SAG Awards. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

Do you think we'll see Venom in Secret Wars? Check out what the net has to say down below!

