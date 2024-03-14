Venom: The Last Dance Trending After New Marvel Rumors
New Marvel rumors swirl around Venom: The Last Dance
Venom is trending thanks to the latest Marvel rumors. Noted scooper Daniel Richtman says that although the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance will be Tom Hardy's final solo movie as Eddie Brock, that might not be the end of the character. His sources indicate that Kevin Feige is open to finding somewhere for Hardy and his symbiote to go in the MCU. Naturally, the talk on social media indicates the fans wan to see Venom in Avengers: Secret Wars. If that weren't enough, there is still a version of that black goop roaming around the MCU after Spider-Man: No Way Home. We'll all have to wait and see.
Thinking about The Last Dance, Variety caught up with Juno Temple to talk about production. They're almost at the end of the road. "We're coming close to an end at the moment," Temple revealed during the SAG Awards. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."
So Kraven in Aug & Venom The Last Dance in Oct— Brad (@bjtxen) March 13, 2024
Hopefully it’ll also be the last dance of the Sony Spider-Manless Spider-Man Universe
I want to see Morebs, Venom, Madame Web, & Kraven in Secret Wars for 2 secs just to see their universe(s?) obliterated forever by an incursion
Do you think we'll see Venom in Secret Wars? Check out what the net has to say down below!
This is the biggest hope
It’s crazy to think we would have had 3 Venom movies with zero SpiderMan interaction (I’m not expecting it in the final film). Praying the MCU saves us down the line after Secret Wars— Paulie Bruz (@PaulieBruz_) March 13, 2024
Now you're thinking
Maybe he will become an « agent venom » for secret wars? https://t.co/BEkU5yv9RQ— 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝑵ø𝒙 (@Deku_SpiderNoxJ) March 13, 2024
All of it tracks
it would make sense of course! Given the comics origins re: Secret Wars and the Venom symbiote 'costume' :)— Tony Wolf (@tonywolfness) March 14, 2024
Would blow the lid off the theater
Kevin Feige is apparently opened to the idea of having Tom Hardy's Venom in Avengers Secret Wars
Via Daniel rpk pic.twitter.com/Ail0Q5o5Cl— NG. 𝕏 (@nerdyground) March 14, 2024
That's a long road.
Wait, everybody sit down.— Sparkalicous (@MystikSpark) March 14, 2024
Peter bonds with the bit of Hardy’s symbiote, but bcz it’s part of a hive mind it connects to the symbiote in 199999. Then in secret wars when Peter has a full symbiote, the one from venom goes back to Tom hardy and then we get the logo.
Let's focus on getting through Part 1
If they include Venom, Secret Wars should have 3 PARTS.— HP.1056 (@hardikkashok) March 14, 2024
One of them should have Symbiote Parker.
Weird moments ftw
Need Deadpool and Venom together in a scene. Secret Wars should give us bizarre combos we’ll never get to see again.— Chris (@EmperorChris446) March 14, 2024
A good bit of staging.
I doubt it will be the last time we see him. Maybe he will appear in Secret Wars and the confrontation with Tom Holland's Spider-Man will surely happen at some point. They could even introduce him to the UCM. Venom is a great character and he does share the screen with Spider-Man— nico (@masut_nicolas) March 13, 2024