X-Men '97: Everything to Know about Marvel's Animated Series

New episodes, new era — same X-Men. More than 30 years after X-Men: The Animated Series aired Saturday mornings on Fox Kids Network, the mutants are back in Marvel Animation's X-Men '97. The revival of the classic 1990s X-Men cartoon continues where the original series left off in 1997 and features many of the same characters and voice cast, picking up after the "Graduation Day" series finale ended with the team bidding farewell to their leader, Professor Charles Xavier.

The all-new series revisits the iconic era as the X-Men — mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them — are challenged like never before as they face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the X-Men: The Animated Series sequel, including when and where to watch X-Men '97. (Read our X-Men '97 characters guide for a rundown on the main mutant cast.)

(Photo: Marvel Animation)

How to Watch X-Men '97: Release Date and Time

X-Men '97 premieres with two episodes Wednesday, March 20, on Disney+. New episodes will release weekly at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesdays. You'll need an active subscription to stream X-Men '97 on Disney+; plans start at $7.99/month for Disney+ Basic (with ads), or $13.99/mo for Disney+ Premium (no ads).

How Many Episodes Is X-Men '97?

X-Men '97 season 1 consists of 10 episodes, and the series has already been renewed for a second season

X-Men '97 Episodes Schedule



X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 1: "To Me, My X-Men" | March 20

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 2: "Mutant Liberation Begins" | March 20

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 3: "Fire Made Flesh" | March 27

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 4: "Motendo / Lifedeath – Part 1" | April 3

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 5: "Remember It" | April 10

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 6: "Lifedeath – Part 2" | April 17

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 7: "Bright Eyes" | April 24

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 8: "Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1" | May 1

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 9: "Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 2" | May 8

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 10: "Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3" (Season Finale) | May 15

X-Men '97 Voice Cast



The voice cast and characters include Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Morph (JP Karliak), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (AJ LoCascio), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), and Magneto (Matthew Waterson). Dodd, Sealy-Smith, Zann, Buza, Hough, and Chris Britton (Mister Sinister) all reprise their roles from the original series.

Catherine Disher, who voiced Jean Grey/Phoenix in the '90s cartoon, now voices Dr. Valerie Cooper, and original Gambit voice actor Chris Potter voices the time-traveler Cable. Chase replaces the late Norm Spencer as Cyclops, and Waterson replaces the late David Hemblen as master of magnetism Magneto. Ross Marquand voices Professor X, taking over the role from Cedric Smith; and Alyson Court, who voiced Jubilee in the original series, instead voices Abcissa, an alternate Jubilee from the Mojoverse.

Larry Houston, who directed every episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, serves as a consulting producer with original X-Men: TAS showrunners Julia and Eric Lewald. The new series was created by showrunner Beau DeMayo, who serves as executive producer alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum; the directors are Jake Castorena (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), and Emi Yonemura (Gen: Lock).



Where to Watch X-Men: The Animated Series



All episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired 76 episodes over five seasons between 1992 and 1997, are available to stream now on Disney+. The episodes can now be streamed in original story order.

X-Men '97 Trailer