Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Photo Reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home Connection

Venom 3 star Tom Hardy's latest set photo contains a nod to Spider-Man: No Way Home. As Marvel fans will remember, Eddie Brock was actually in Tom Holland's last Spider-Man adventure briefly. His pit stop in a bar ended up leaving a souvenir for the MCU hero. On Instagram, Hardy posted a picture along with Sony brass with him still wearing the same clothes from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene and Spider-Man: No Way Home. His button-up shirt and Golden State Warriors t-shirt have been through the wringer. But, there he is standing in the same getup he wore when he was tossed through realities.

This new photo lets us in on a little secret. Namely, Venom 3 takes place directly following his return trip in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Back when Venom 3's principal photography began, fans noticed that Hardy was in these clothes for another sequence. If he's been back in his home reality for a while, why have Eddie Brock wearing the same clothes. (Especially if they look like they could use a wash after a massive MCU bender that had him learn about all that universe's heroes.) Fans are still waiting on Venom to square off with Tom Holland's Spider-Man at some point. Until then, we wait and digest the latest set photos.

A recent photo of Tom Hardy’s outfit in #Venom3 set reveals the movie will be a direct sequel to the events of ‘No Way Home’ post credit scene 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩#SpiderMan #SONY #Marvel pic.twitter.com/3PgVN0KRrI — Spider-Man Universe (@SonyMarvelVerse) February 29, 2024

What Happened With Venom In No Way Home?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive crowd-pleaser. But, some Marvel fans wish that Venom could have had a bigger role in the movie. At one point, that was actually the case. Eddie Brock had an extended sequence in one draft of the film according to co-writer Chris McKenna. He told Empire Magazine that in one configuration fo that Statue of Liberty fight, Venom is right there with the other villains fighting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, it was never meant to be when the movie finally made it out into the world.

"So Eddie Brock makes it to the MCU but he never makes it out of a bar. But there were versions where he shows up earlier," McKenna explained. "We were going to try to have him show up at the Statue of Liberty [for the final fight], and we were even toying with having him stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel."

When asked about a future crossover between Hardy's Venom and Holland's Spider-Man, the writer had no answers for the publication. "I have no idea. That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we're just mortals in," McKenna allowed. "I think it was a fun idea that the sixth [member of] the Sinister Six gets stuck in a bar and doesn't get out of there, but maybe he leaves a little something behind. Again, we're not masters of that course of that next adventure."

Venom 3 Nearing The End Of Filming

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Just this week, Juno Temple revealed that Venom 3 is almost done with filming. At the SAG-Awards Gala, the actress talked to Variety about the road up until this point. She's clearly enjoyed the experience working on Venom 3. Temple stressed the cast couldn't wait to see the public reaction to this finale.

"We're coming close to an end at the moment," Temple said on the red carpet. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

Will we ever get that Hardy and Holland crossover? Let us know down in the comments!