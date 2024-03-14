The Marvels Star Teyonah Parris Reacts to Backlash and Box Office: "Give It a Fair Shot"

The Marvels star Teyonah Parris talked about the movie's box office performance and the conversation around it. People Magazine spoke to the Monica Rambeau actress this week. She asked fans who wrote off The Marvels to "give it a fair shot." In a really honest interview, Parris addressed the idea of "superhero fatigue", responding to negativity and her strange few years in the MCU. But, most-importantly, she wonders if people's opinions of the movie were formed before they even saw it. The numbers on Nielsen are staggering when taking into account the online response when the movie released. The Marvels was the number one movie on all platforms for the first week it was on Disney+. So, clearly there's something right going on in there.

"I would hope that people would give it a fair shot by just seeing it or trying it," Parris said. "If you don't like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape from your real world in a moment for levity and joy and fantasticalness… You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion. And if you did, then that's fair. That's how you feel, and I cannot take that from you."

The Marvels Surprised X-Men Fans

One thing that surprised people who saw The Marvels was the arrival of X-Men's Beast. In a post-credits scene, Kelsey Grammer stepped back into the role of Hank McCoy. It caught a ton of viewers off-guard. You can count Teynah Parris as a part of those unsuspecting observers, even though she's in that scene. The Monica Rambeau actress talked to Entertainment Tonight about the post-credits scene and how Marvel managed to keep that a secret from even her.

"I also went wild [seeing Beast at the end of The Marvels] cause I'm like, 'Wait a minute! That's not who I filmed with!' And I had no clue until it aired ... When we filmed it, it was an actor who was very kind, very nice, and he was dressed in a lab coat," Parris told the outlet. "He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said, 'By the way, this is going to be a little surprise.' I had zero clue. I found out with everyone else."

The Marvels Stars Are Coming Back

All the discourse surrounding The Marvels at the box office has caused some fans to worry about the future of Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel and Carol Danvers moving forward. It's safe to say that the trio will figure into the future somehow. Iman Vellani told Polygon that she's been assured that Kamala Khan is coming back after The Marvels. "I have been assured. So that feels good, but there was no more assurance than that," Vellani chuckled. "They give me breadcrumbs, and I try and make a meal out of it." Other than that, the future is wide open.

The Marvels is now streaming on Disney+ and here's the synopsis: In The Marvels, which now streaming on Disney+, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

