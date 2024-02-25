Venom 3 Star Reveals Filming Is Almost Complete

It's a busy year for Sony's superhero output, and the studio's release slate is just getting started. Now that Madame Web has entered theaters, both Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 will enter theaters. While the former has been wrapped for quite some time, the cast and crew of Venom 3 are putting the finishing touches on the threequel in the coming days. In fact, Venom 3 star Juno Temple says she's nearly done filming on the Marvel film.

"We're coming close to an end at the moment," Temple told Variety at Saturday's SAG-AFTRA Awards gala. "It's been a wild, wonderful ride. It's so new to me. It's a big set! This is crazy. It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

Virtually nothing is known about Venom 3, other than it's being directed by Kelly Marcel, who also wrote the film's script alongside franchise lead Tom Hardy. Hardy also serves as a producer on the project.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy previously said of the feature in an interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Venom 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8th. Venom is streaming on Disney+ while Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be seen on Hulu.