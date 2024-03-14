X-Men '97 First Reactions Tease "Absolutely Epic" Marvel Series
Critics have a lot of feelings about Marvel's animated revival.
We're just days away from the release of X-Men '97, the latest Marvel Comics-inspired animated series to make its debut on Disney+. X-Men '97 serves as a decades-in-the-making continuation of the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, and that has added a unique amount of anticipation to the debut of this new chapter.
Less than one week before X-Men '97 makes its premiere on Disney+, the series held its world premiere in Hollywood — and now, critics and fans who have gotten to see the series are sharing their initial reactions.
What Is X-Men '97 About?
Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
Keep scrolling to check out the first reactions to the first three episodes of X-Men '97, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
THE DRAMA
The first three episodes of #XMen97 are absolutely epic. It exceeds expectations in every way. The nostalgia is strong, but it's so much more. Beautiful animation, excellent storytelling, and above all – my favorite thing about the X-Men – THE DRAAAMAAAAA! pic.twitter.com/wgFS2R0LMq— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 14, 2024
Floored
#XMen97 is absolutely ASTOUNDING. I'm floored by how much love this show has for the entire idea of the #Xmen!
Could not be happier! pic.twitter.com/5Tkh4M48PA— Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) March 14, 2024
Handled Perfectly
I got to see 3 episodes of X-MEN ‘97 & it is nostalgia handled perfectly!
The action & use of powers are awesome & creative, it’s pleasantly hilarious & surprisingly…sexy???
This is a show for both OG & new fans! The #XMen are BACK! @MarvelStudios #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/GdFK3cv2Nc— POC Culture (@POCculture) March 14, 2024
Overwhelming
To me, my X-Men! To have this series back has overwhelmed me with emotion. I've seen the first 3 episodes & each one brought me to tears. So many characters & story lines done PERFECTLY! I love having this team back. For those nervous, don't be... this show is incredible. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/lUU4XBOqXN— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 14, 2024
Fantastic
After rewatching the original #xmen animated series and now the first couple episodes of #XMen97 – I can honestly say the series is fantastic! It's how you remember, preserving the characters & themes, yet evolved with a more cinematic touch and beautiful action scenes. pic.twitter.com/l2fmNO1PKQ— Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) March 14, 2024
Great
I just saw the first three episodes of #XMen97, and I can confidently say that fans of the original X-Men Animated series will be very happy with it.
I also really enjoyed the updated animation style.
It’ll be great to have the X-Men back in the spotlight!— Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) March 14, 2024
So Special
I have seen #XMen97 and the biggest compliment I can pay is that it feels *just* like watching the original show – a note-perfect recreation, it captures the soul of what made the '90s series so special. pic.twitter.com/tCs4sogFfd— Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) March 13, 2024
Love Letter
Watched the first three eps of #XMen97 and just a blast from the past and a love letter to the 90s animated show. The mutants we love are back and there are so many emotions from laughter to excitement to sadness. pic.twitter.com/Ei0bXtEEBj— John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 14, 2024