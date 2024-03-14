X-Men '97 First Reactions Tease "Absolutely Epic" Marvel Series

We're just days away from the release of X-Men '97, the latest Marvel Comics-inspired animated series to make its debut on Disney+. X-Men '97 serves as a decades-in-the-making continuation of the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, and that has added a unique amount of anticipation to the debut of this new chapter.

Less than one week before X-Men '97 makes its premiere on Disney+, the series held its world premiere in Hollywood — and now, critics and fans who have gotten to see the series are sharing their initial reactions.

What Is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

