Venom 3 Gets New Title and Release Date

Sony's third Venom movie just got a major update. On Tuesday night, Columbia Pictures announced that the full title of Venom 3 will be Venom: The Last Dance. Additionally, it was confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance will debut two weeks earlier than initially planned, opening on October 25th instead of November 8th. Venom: The Last Dance will screen on premium large formats and IMAX.

In November of last year, franchise star and producer Tom Hardy had previously used the phrase "The Last Dance" in one of his social media captions about the film's production. This comes amid speculation from fans that Venom: The Last Dance could be Hardy's final outing as the titular Eddie Brock / Venom.

What Is Venom 3 About?

Venom: The Last Dance will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. Plot details for Venom 3 are currently unknown at this time, but fans have suspected that it will follow up on Eddie's multiversal-hopping in the post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

What Are Sony's Marvel Movies?

Venom: The Last Dance is just one of three Sony's Spider-Man Universe movies released this year, including February's debut of Madame Web. The franchise will also expand with Kraven the Hunter, which is set to debut on August 30th after a nearly year-long delay due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

Kraven the Hunter is directed by J.C. Chandor and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller.

