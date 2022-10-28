Venom 3 Director Revealed

Venom 3 has secured a director to helm the next Tom Hardy-starring film. Deadline reports Kelly Marcel will direct Venom 3 after writing and producing the first two films in the Sony/Marvel franchise. Ruben Fleischer directed 2018's Venom, with Andy Serkis directing 2021's sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which introduced Woody Harrelson as the homicidal Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy are producing Venom 3, with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy. Producers are Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have worked together in a joint venture to deliver Venom to fans. Other characters in Sony's Spider-Man Universe include Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web. Spider-Man is also included in the deal, though Tom Holland's webslinger has only interacted with other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline also reports Venom 3 to be the "final chapter" in Tom Hardy's story as Eddie Brock, who has an alien symbiote as his partner. Marcel's previous credits include writing the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie, as well as writing and producing Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

What Is the Plot of Venom 3?

At this time, little is known regarding the plot or storyline for Venom 3. As a co-writer, Tom Hardy has some ideas on where Venom 3 should go. While speaking to Esquire in 2021, Hardy said that he had some plans in the tank for a third Venom, and it appeared Sony was in agreement with him.

"I'm thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time," Hardy said. "A third won't be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two."

Will Venom 3 Feature Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

What fans would really love to see out of Venom 3 is Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector square off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Thanks to the Multiverse, Tom Hardy and the Venom symbiote were teleported to the MCU in the Venom: Let There be Carnage post-credits scene. The duo later showed back up in a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the scene concluded with Hardy being sent back to his universe. However, a piece of the Venom symbiote was left behind, possibly teasing a confrontation down the line.

If Venom 3 is truly the finale of the Sony/Marvel franchise, then it makes sense for a Venom/Spider-Man team-up to happen. The post-credits scene for Morbius also saw Jared Leto's titular character and Michael Keaton's Vulture plotting against Spidey, so perhaps even more characters in Sony's Spider-Man Universe will make their presence known as well.

What do you think of Kelly Marcel directing Venom 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.