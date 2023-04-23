Spider-Man Alum Topher Grace Has Perfect Reaction to Venom Viral Video

Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, especially when somebody discovers something that appears to be a real-life symbiote. A viral video has been making the rounds on social media in which a hiker spots a bootlace worm on a rock, only that it looks an awful lot like the alien goop that invades Eddie Brock's body. Even Topher Grace got a hold of the video, offering the best response possible on such a horrifying site.

"I messed with this stuff once. Not cool," the Spider-Man 3 star tweeted Saturday. Grace played Brock, the symbiote-infested anti-hero in the final film in Sam Raimi's Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy.

I messed with this stuff once. Not cool. https://t.co/cujgxVl2zI — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) April 21, 2023

That same character, of course, is now played by Tom Hardy, an actor that has Grace's full-fledged support.

"To me — I truly mean this — I think Tom is the guy to play that role," Grace shared in an interview with Inverse in 2018. "I'm thrilled to watch it as a fan. I really mean that. I think he's just the best dude."

He added, "I understand Sam's interpretation, which was to do a dark version of Tobey [Maguire]'s character. I was thrilled because I was such a fan of the character, but I was aware of how it was different from what I had grown up reading. I thought it was cool, but I'm really excited to see [Tom Hardy's version]. That's the character I grew up with."

Earlier this year, Hardy confirmed the yet-to-be-named Venom 3 had entered pre-production. The threequel has yet to receive a release date from Sony.

"I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity," Hardy said of a potential Spider-Man crossover. "I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

Spider-Man 3 is now streaming on Disney+.