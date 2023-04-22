Marvel Fan Art Imagines Tom Hardy's Venom Detained by Loki's TVA

Marvel Studios is pushing forward with The Multiverse Saga after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received some negative reviews and didn't do as well as they hoped at the box office. The next time we know we'll see the MCU's multiverse in full effect will be Loki season two, and it will feature Kang the Conqueror very prominently. One fan who's a big fan of the multiverse has created a new design that shows how Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) could look in the series being caught by the Time Variance Authority. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Venomhology created a piece of fan art that imagines Hardy getting detained by the TVA from Loki. In the fan art, Hardy gets the same jumpsuit that Loki wore in his own series and is taking the stand before he's purged.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is Venom 3 About?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast."They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

Owen Wilson Recently Teased Loki Season 2 Release Window

Even though the series wrapped production back in October, fans still have yet to see a full trailer or get a release date. However, Owen Wilson recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and teased a possible release window.

"I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Lokiseason two," Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "And I think that's coming out end of the summer or September." The actor also teased that the new season is going to "get very wild."

What do you think about the fan art? Would you like to see Tom Hardy's Venom appear in the MCU again? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!