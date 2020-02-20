Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot IMAX Poster Released

Vin Diesel’s dramatic turn in Bloodshot will be here very shortly and Sony Pictures just dropped a new poster for the film. This one is geared for the IMAX experience as the branding is right there front and center. It feels like this particular image plays up the technological enhancements that Diesel will be rocking in the new film. The tagline of “You don’t need a past to have a future” is prominently displayed in the upper left-hand corner as well. That glowing chest and red eyes let the viewer in on the fact that our main character is something beyond human. (But, the trailers for the film hammer that home as well.) Check out the image for yourself down below.

Bloodshot features Dave Wilson in the director’s chair. He paid his dues while helping craft the effects for blockbusters like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Deadpool. Jeff Wadlow and Eric Hersserer are handling writing duties on this one. Vin Diesel will be starring in Bloodshot along with Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. Neal H. Moritz is aboard in a producing role, as are Toby Jaffe, Diniesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel. Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn are executive producers on the project.

When the latest trailer for Bloodshot dropped, the positive reactions started popping up around the Internet. ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw shared his excitement for the film with the ComicBook Nation podcast recently. “What I really did enjoy is it gave you the larger comic book-y feel of the movie, beyond the life and death concept,” Outlaw said. “Now we know, Bloodshot’s going in and it’s not just him. It’s a whole lab full of enhanced freaks and a lot of other side characters that look really cool. Some big fights we’re gonna see with the guy in the exoskeleton, but it looks like we’re gonna get a lot more of that.”

Your movie experience just got upgraded. Check out the @IMAX exclusive artwork for #Bloodshot 🔴 – in #IMAX theaters March 13. Tickets for @Bloodshot available in one week! pic.twitter.com/gQ2IKlCiDB — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 19, 2020

Check out the synopsis for the film below:

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Bloodshot flies into theaters on March 13.