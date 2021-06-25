✖

F9 star Vin Diesel is promising Fast & Furious franchise fans that Cardi B will be returning in Fast & Furious 10. Cardi B's appearance in F9 has been known since the rap star posted photos and videos from the set during production - but her level of involvement in the franchise has remained somewhat unclear. So, if fans have been wondering if Cardi B was truly becoming a part of the Fast Saga family, or just dropping by for a cameo appearance, Diesel makes it clear that she is definitely gang-gang. As Diesel jokingly points out, Cardi B just made the cut!

"We are very much excited to evolve [Cardi's] character and to expand it to the finale," Diesel told ET Online. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

In F9, Cardi B will portray "Leysa," who is described as "a woman who shares history with Dom." Cardi has described her as "powerful," saying Leysa is "that b**ch!": "I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman."

Set photos and videos seemed to suggest that Cardi will definitely get in on the action the Fast & Furious franchise is known for, which will be a very different look for her. The role is also one that's already been set for rapid expansion in the franchise; as director Justin Lin revealed, Cardi B's Leysa is someone who's been operating in the Fast & Furious Universe all along:

"I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it's amazing she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family, right?" Lin says. "And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe, she's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her."

While Cardi may have just two films in the main Fast & Furious franchise, the series has multiple spinoff branches for her to appear in. There's still buzz about a possible female-led Fast & Furious movie: Cardi B is just one more big-name star that the spinoff project could now utilize. There's also the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, which dips a bit more into the cops-and-crooks side of the universe. Cardi's Leysa could definitely appear in that franchise, as well.

F9 will hit theaters on Friday, June 25th.