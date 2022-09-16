Viola Davis' The Woman King Clip Released





The Woman King has a brand new clip ahead of that big release date on September 16. On Twitter, Fandango gave fans another look at the Viola Davis action movie. In the scene, Davis's leader prepares the warriors for battle against their foes. It's very motivating as the actress gives a speech in front of everyone. You get a taste of that expansive cast that includes John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Back at CinemaCon, Sony was very proud of this picture. Landing someone as decorated and respected as Davis for the lead role was a major surprise for the fans in attendance. Gina Prince-Bythewood is more than ready for the challenge in bringing this story to life on the big screen.

"I've never had a role like this before. It's transformative," Davis said in a recent Vanity Fair profile. "And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition.... I knew what it would mean to us as Black people. Something that has never been done before. And what it would mean for Black women sitting in that movie theater. The responsibility is really high."

"We didn't want to show them as just one thing-badass women who killed," Prince-Bythewood told the publication. "They also laughed and loved and cried. We wanted to show their full humanity, not just the cool part that that would look good in a trailer."

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the upcoming movie: "The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…"

The Woman King rushes into theaters on September 16.

