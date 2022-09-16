The Woman King Trailer Teaser Starring Viola Davis Released

Viola Davis' The Woman King has teaser for that massive trailer this week. Sony wheeled out the first look at the tale of a woman-led warrior society this week. Alongside the trailer, Vanity Fair had a big interview with both Davis and director Gina Prince-Blythewood. People were shocked to hear about The Woman King around CinemaCon. The idea of a megastar playing a role like Nanisca really set the Internet at large on fire. However, there are still some people who hadn't heard about the project. Sony is doing its best to promote the movie ahead of its release this fall. Gathering together a number of powerhouse performers like Lashana Lynch and John Boyega for an entertaining trip back in time. (Marvel fans will also note that the idea of the Dora Milaje are based on The Kingdom of Dahomey.) Check out the brand new clip right here down below.

"I've never had a role like this before. It's transformative," Davis explained to Vanity Fair. "And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition.... I knew what it would mean to us as Black people. Something that has never been done before. And what it would mean for Black women sitting in that movie theater. The responsibility is really high."

"We didn't want to show them as just one thing-badass women who killed," director Gina Prince-Bythewood mentioned. "They also laughed and loved and cried. We wanted to show their full humanity, not just the cool part that that would look good in a trailer."

On Twitter, the star told fans, "I'm deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!! @WomanKingMovie #BlackHistoryMonth"

Here's how Sony describes The Woman King: "Nanisca (Viola Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for."

Davis co-stars in the film with Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The Woman King marches into theaters on September 16.

