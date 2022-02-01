Viola Davis Fans Celebrate The Woman King Movie

Sony’s TriStar Pictures has released the first official photos from The Woman King, the upcoming historical epic from The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis. Revealing the pictures online, Davis wrote: “I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!!” Fans of the actress quickly took to social media to celebrate her and the first look for the new movie, expressing their excitement and commenting on how amazing the film looks. Check out the response below!

Deadline offers some more details for the film, revealing that the movie is inspired by a true story, telling the tale of The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa. According to the trade, the film follows “Nanisca (Viola Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.” Co-starring with Davis in the film are Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Woman King will be released in theaters on September 16.

