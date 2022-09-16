The Woman King Reveals New Poster





The Woman King just revealed a new poster for the Viola Davis movie. Sony is excited for people to see this tale. Gina Prince Blythewood is directing the movie and since CinemaCon the interest in The Woman King has only increased. Nanisca is not exactly a historical role that general audiences would be familiar with. But, popular culture has done a lot of sampling when it comes to The Kingdom of Dahomey. More trailers and teasers will continue to trickle out until this fall's release. The Internet is clearly ready to see Davis waving around a sword alongside a bunch of huge names. Check out the newest image for yourself right here.

"I've never had a role like this before. It's transformative," Davis told Vanity Fair. "And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition.... I knew what it would mean to us as Black people. Something that has never been done before. And what it would mean for Black women sitting in that movie theater. The responsibility is really high."

"We didn't want to show them as just one thing-badass women who killed," director Gina Prince-Bythewood explained. "They also laughed and loved and cried. We wanted to show their full humanity, not just the cool part that that would look good in a trailer."

Previously, IndieWire spoke to Prince Blythewood about the prospect of handling more mature stories. She told the publication that her rendition of the Silver and Black movie would have been a more adult angle on Black Cat and Silver Sable. But, now fans are left to wonder what could have been.

"I wanted to go edgier than some of the Marvel films," she began. "It was a question of how far could I push it in that Marvel universe."

"'Silver & Black' put me in the conversation," Prince-Bythewood continued. "I was one of those couple of women people go to for these big films. I knew what kind of movies Skydance make. It was exhilarating and nerve-racking. I knew I loved this project, partly because I could do everything I wanted to do from the other film: an edgy superhero film with two women."

Davis co-stars alongside Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The Woman King marches into theaters on September 16.

