Waiting For The Barbarians Trailer Starring Johnny Depp And Robert Pattinson Released

Fans just got their first look at Waiting For The Barbarians, a new film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattinson, and you can watch the debut trailer in the video above. The film centers around a Magistrate (Rylance) on an isolated frontier settlement who had just hoped to enjoy the relative peace towards retirement, but that is disrupted when Colonel Joll (Depp) comes to the settlement. Joll is tasked with reporting on the activities of the "barbarians" and border security, and he uses this mission to conduct brutal interrogations. The Magistrate constantly comes into conflict with Joll, and in the middle of it all is Officer Mandel (Pattinson), though we aren't sure of his motivations or role in this conflict.

It does seem that things will be quite difficult for the Magistrate, who is caught between his loyalty to the empire that he's served his entire career and the barbaric things he's watching unfold in front of him courtesy of Joll, though those orders come directly from the organization he works for.

Joll doesn't seem the type to talk things out or compromise, and so the Magistrate is going to have to make a difficult choice, one that he very well might not survive.

The film looks intense, you can check out the full trailer for the film in the video above.

Waiting For The Barbarians stars Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan, and Greta Scacchi, and you can find the official description below.

"The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the ‘barbarians’ and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire."

Waiting For The Barbarians releases digitally on August 7th.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.