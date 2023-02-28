AMC Theatres to Launch New Lines of Popcorn at Walmart

AMC Entertainment is going to sell both microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn for the movie fans at home. The company announced the move today and people are interested to see how the home-based product stands up to the delicious snack sold in theaters around the country. AMC says that there's going to be six total items. Three flavors of both varieties of popcorn, include: "Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and, for those seeking a lower sodium solution, Lightly Salted." (There's an added bonus for microwave Extra Butter as they get packets of the good stuff to pour over the finished product.)

Walmart will be the exclusive launch partner for the product. No word yet on how it will branch out. As far as price goes, the three microwave popcorn flavor varieties are expected to retail for $4.98 for a 6 bag box. Meanwhile, all three popped popcorn flavor varieties are expected to retail for $3.98 for one 4.2 – 5.2oz bag. AMC CEO Adam Aron is very excited about these prospects and gave a statement on how they're breaking into the at-home snack category with the popcorn.

How Will The Future For AMC Look?

"With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors," Aron began. "On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn. We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home."

"For years, AMC's in-theatre innovations and initiatives like recliner seating, better food & beverage offerings, enhanced sight & sound presentation technology, AMC Stubs, and premium formats have focused on Making Movies Better at the movie theatre," he added. "Through our retail introduction of AMC Theatres microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, we continue to Make Movies Better, this time in the comfort of your own home. And with popcorn now hitting shelves, we remain focused on future innovations that will continue to surprise and delight movie lovers and our shareholders."

