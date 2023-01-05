Viral Sensation Popcorn Guy Gets Amazing Gift from Jimmy Kimmel

The "Popcorn Guy" theater worker who recently went viral for his skills serving customers at the concession stand has received an amazing gift from Jimmy Kimmel. In a recent segment during Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel recounted the story of Oscar, a man who went to see Avatar: The Way of Water at a Corpus Christi, Texas, movie theater, only to be wowed by a concession stand worker named Jason Grosboll, who could quick-spin and fill buckets of popcorn with a showman's grace. After that introduction, Kimmel put in a video call to Jason, to give him a special reward!

Jason said it "feels amazing" to be getting the recognition and love for his dedication to doing his job well. He found out late that the video went viral, with friends and acquaintances hitting him up before he knew the reason why. He's now spending his time taking photos with fans and answering texts – but the former isn't necessarily new for Jason. By his own admission, Grosboll has been filmed and photographed for years now by theater patrons who were impressed with his popcorn serving skills – but now it's been taken to the next level. He learned his popcorn trick from another friend, and has been at the theater for a decade now – and is probably being viewed as an essential employee, right about now.

No matter how the theater and his bosses see him, Jason Grosboll is definitely being seen by Hollywood – which is why Jimmy Kimmel gifted him with an invitation to the 2023 Oscars!

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars this year (again), and he offered Jason the job of serving popcorn to the biggest stars in the world, at the most star-studded theater in the world! Jason accepted (of course), and Kimmel committed to bringing him out to LA in March, where he can do his thing at the Academy Awards.

So there you have it: further proof that going viral can actually be a thing that happens for positive reasons, and can yield some big, positive, outcomes. Jason Grosboll has tourched a chord with so many people because of how he clearly infuses effort and love into a job that some would look down on as menial – and that so many other workers don't even bother trying to do well. In this world of ironies, it's exactly that kind of person that deserves a lavish reward.