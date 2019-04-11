Disney Reveals Post-Fox Merger Release Schedule Including Marvel, Star Wars And More

Walt Disney Studios discussed, teased, and previewed their 2019 blockbuster roundup tonight at CinemaCon, and it is a doozy. With over 20 big movies coming this year, the 2019 slate has the distinction of not only serving up massive “conclusions” to long-running movie universes for Marvel and Star Wars, but also providing fans with their very first looks at Fox movies being released under the Disney banner. And all of that is even ignoring the billion-dollar-grossing Captain Marvel, which was released to theaters on March 6; and Dumbo, the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic which topped the box office when it was released on March 29.

There are more Marvel/Disney movies coming this year (Avengers: Endgame, along with The New Mutants and Dark Phoenix), as well as Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and a trio of other live-action adaptations of Disney animated staples (in this case, The Lion King, Aladdin and a sequel to 2014’s Maleficent, which kickstarted the trend). The studio presented the following lineup, complete with a splashy backdrop that featured all of the logos presented here (along with Captain Marvel and Dumbo), tonight at CinemaCon and now we are going to take a walk through the rest of the year and see what movies are destined to get fans going.

Breakthrough

April 17, 2019

Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

Disneynature’s Penguins

April 19, 2019

Disneynature’s all-new feature film Penguins is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he’s targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. From the filmmaking team behind Bears and Chimpanzee, Disneynature’s Penguins opens in theaters nationwide in time for Earth Day 2019.

Avengers: Endgame

April 26, 2019

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Tolkien

May 19, 2019

Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “Fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.

Aladdin

May 24, 2019

The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.

Ad Astra

May 24, 2019

Two decades after his father embarked on a one-way trip to Neptune, an Army Corps engineer takes it upon himself to travel to the outer edges of the solar system for answers. Along the way, he begins to uncover secrets that could reveal a threat to our planet’s survival.

Dark Phoenix

June 7, 2019

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling our of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Toy Story 4

June 20, 2019

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

Stuber

July 12, 2019

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

The Lion King

July 19, 2019

From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau‘s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The New Mutants

August 2, 2019

Little is known about The New Mutants, a horror-infused X-movie from director Josh Boone that is reportedly based at least loosely on the Demon Bear Saga from the comics. The Rotten Tomatoes page says only, “The story of the New Mutants, a team of mutant heroes comprised of the first graduates from Charles Xavier’s school.” At one point not long ago, rumors were flying that the film would be delayed yet again and eventually released on the Disney+ app, but tonight at CinemaCon that is not the way it was being discussed.

Artemis Fowl

August 9, 2019

Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowlfollows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.



The film stars Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl II, Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, Tamara Smart as Juliet Butler, Nonzo Anozie as Domovoi Butler, Josh Gad as Mutch Diggums, and Judi Dench as Commander Root.

Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing the film with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins acting as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Conor McPherson.

Spies in Disguise

September 13, 2019

Spies in Disguise is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Aladdin) voices Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better. Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills though, he makes up for in smarts and invention: Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

The film will be the first Blue Sky Animation film to be released by Walt Disney Studios; Blue Sky was the principal animation house providing Fox with a number of its hits, including Ice Age, Rio, and The Peanuts Movie.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

September 27, 2019

Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan and Gary Cole are among the human cast of The Art of Racing in the Rain, which is far enough out and low enough profile that we cannot find an official synopsis. The film is based on a book in which a family dog named Enzo (voiced here b y Kevin Coastner) evaluates his life through the lessons he has learned from his human owner, a race car driver named Denny Swift.

The Woman in the Window

October 4, 2019

Man of Steel‘s Amy Adams stars in The Woman in the Window, which (according to her casting report at Variety) “is based on A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018. The story centers on a woman who’s a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine, watching old movies, recalling happier times and spying on her neighbors.”

The film shares a name, but not content, with a 1944 movie widely regarded as one of the earliest examples of American film noir.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

October 18, 2019

A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent II continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Ford v Ferrari

November 15, 2019

Set to be released under the 20th Century Fox label, Ford v Ferrari “is an upcoming action biographical drama film directed by James Mangold. It stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon while Jon Bernthal, Remo Girone, Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe and Tracy Letts have been signed in supporting roles,” according to its Wikipedia entry. “The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.”

Frozen II

Nov. 27, 2019

A sequel to one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time, the movie will have Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf heading deep into the forest to learn an ancient truth regarding the kingdom.

Star Wars Episode IX

Dec. 19, 2019

It remains to be seen how the Star Wars franchise will wrap up, but the end of the saga is definitely proving to be an emotional moment for everyone involved. Anthony Daniels, who has portrayed C-3PO in EVERY film except for the Han Solo spinoff, recently posted an emotional tribute after wrapping on the set of Episode IX.

“Today was 3PO’s last on Episode IX. He’s sad – so am I. But we’re so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by [director] J.J. [Abrams] & [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy]. I’ll miss everyone but I’m glad to know that we’ve been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world.”

Call of the Wild

December 25, 2019

Harrison Ford stars in an animated adaptation of the classic Jack London novel, in which a domesticated St. Bernard/Scotch Collie dog named Buck is stolen from his Santa Clara, California home and sold to freight haulers in the Yukon.

