Walt Disney Studios Is Getting A New Chairman

✖

Following rumors online about Alan Horn's departure, The Walt Disney Company has officially announced that it's making some moves at the Walt Disney Studios end of the company. Effective January 1, 2021, former co-chairman of the studio Alan Horn has been succeed by Alan Bergman in the role with Horn set to serve as the division’s Chief Creative Officer. The pair have served together as Co-Chairmen since May 2019. Bergman will creative, production, marketing, and operations for Disney Studios Content which includes not only Disney but also Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios, as well as Disney Theatrical Productions.

“The Walt Disney Studios’ achievements under the leadership of Alan Horn and Alan Bergman have been nothing short of extraordinary. Having worked closely for years with Alan Bergman, an exceptional leader and proven executive, I couldn’t be more pleased to name him as Chairman,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. “And we are incredibly fortunate to have Alan Horn continue as the Studios’ Chief Creative Officer. Our studios are unmatched in their ability to create incredible cinematic experiences, and with this new structure, we are ensuring a vital continuity of leadership.”

As Chief Creative Officer, Horn will focus on the creative aspects of the Studios’ content pipeline, working in partnership with Bergman on its creative approach.

“I am grateful to take on the role of Chairman of the Studios as I believe deeply in our people, culture, and the work we do,” said Bergman, adding, “I am also thankful to Bob Iger and Alan Horn for their leadership and the trust they’ve placed in me over the years and to Bob Chapek for his continued support, especially during this challenging year.”

“It has been an honor to lead The Walt Disney Studios over the past eight-plus years, and I’m so grateful not only to Bob Iger for making it possible in the first place but to the Studios team, whom I find endlessly inspiring – I hope they are all as proud of what we’ve been able to do together as I am,” said Horn. “It has been an amazing run, and the time feels right to shift my focus solely to our enormous creative slate. As for our new Studios Chairman, Alan Bergman has been at my side since day one; he has been the best partner imaginable, and the team could be in no better hands.”

For those unfamiliar with Bergman, he's been with Diseny for 24 years and previously served as President of The Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019. His tenure at Studios has included the release of 25 films that have earned at least $1 billion at the global box office.