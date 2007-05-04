WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen on Scarlet Witch Joining Spider-Man 3

✖

The events of WandaVision on Disney+ are likely to have a major impact across the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, spilling over into films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Spider-Man 3. And while we know that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, we don't yet know if she's showing up alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts in the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland. Olsen herself finally spoke out on the possibility during a recent interview.

While appearing on Capital FM in the UK, Olsen was asked if she'll reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Her answer did not confirm her appearance but it didn't exactly rule it out either.

"I assume you might [see Wanda in Spider-Man 3] if everyone's in it, but I haven't showed up to that party yet," said Olsen. Her comments indicate that she's likely to appear in the big Marvel Studios crossover movies such as another Avengers sequel, but that she's not yet been added for Spider-Man 3 which is currently filming.

It looks like Spider-Man 3 will continue Marvel's expansion of the multiverse that was revealed in Avengers: Endgame. The mysterious happenings in WandaVision seem poised to expand these concepts in a major way when all is said and done, and we know that series will lead into the events of Doctor Strange 2.

And with Jamie Foxx reportedly reprising his role as Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, it seems like the multiverse shenanigans won't be fixed anytime soon. And with rumors of Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil and other actors from previous Spider-Man films showing up, the movie is shaping up to be packed to the brim — much like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3.

ComicBook.com spoke with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige earlier this month in promotion of WandaVision premiering on Disney+. During our discussion, we asked about the validity of all these Spider-Man 3 casting rumors floating around.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," said Feige. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

New episodes of WandaVision air every Friday on Disney+. Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on December 17th. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022.