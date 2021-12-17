Marvel's Kevin Feige on Spider-Man 3 Casting And Multiverse Rumors (Exclusive)

✖

It's no secret that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has more rumors and speculation surrounding it than just about any Marvel titles before it. Some bits are more concrete than others, like The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx playing Electro again or Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina taking on the Doc Ock role, once more. Others include the returns of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and other key cast members from the previous Spider-Man movie franchises. While Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is not confirming or denying any of those casting pieces, he does acknowledge that some of us journalists, fans, and others online have come quite close to what's going to happen while others miss the mark, completely.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview during a press event for WandaVision. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

As for the mutliverse of it all, as many expect to see, it seems the story of a multiverse which was once fabled by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to become a true theory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one way or another. "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

As for the official title of the third Spider-Man movie to star Tom Holland under the direction of Jon Watts, Feige won't spill just yet. "It's not Spider-Man 3," is all he will say. Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to be released in December of 2021, the fourth film which Marvel Studios will have delivered this year if the schedule holds up. Feige does have his reservations about the schedule, though.

For more from ComicBook.com's interview with Feige, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast which launches its first episode on Friday, following the first two episodes of WandaVision on Disney+, releasing January 15.

