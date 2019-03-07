WandaVision Will Explain What Monica Rambeau Did in the Years Since Captain Marvel

✖

When Teyonah Parris made her debut as Monica Rambeau, though in the guise of “Geraldine," for WandaVision's second episode, it marked the second time that the character had appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe though the first time that Parris had played her. Akira Akbar played the eleven year old Monica in 2019's Captain Marvel, and since that film took place in 1995 and WandaVision is set just after Endgame (sometime in 2023 thereabouts) there's a lot of story left to fill in for what the character was up to and did during that time, luckily Parris says we'll learn about some of that in the Disney+ series.

“[WandaVision] picks up right after the events of [Avengers:] Endgame, and for Monica, it’s obviously years later from when we saw her as a girl in Captain Marvel,” Parris told TV Line, adding "We get to find out what’s been happening with her over those years that we missed, how she’s grown and evolved.” What seems likely is that Monica has followed in her mother's footsteps and enlisted into some type of armed service and is keeping tabs on...well whatever is going on with Wanda.

Before her debut in the show, Parris was able to be in the audience for the first episode of the series, adding: “I actually got to be in the live studio audience, watching them film that first episode. I got to take a little ‘cheat day’ and absorb it all and watch my amazing castmates, Lizzie [Olsen] and Paul [Bettany] and Kathryn [Hahn], kill it. And then I jumped in with them a little later.”

What's unclear at this point is if she has super powers of her own since she'll next be seen in the MCU in Captain Marvel 2. Parris will star alongside Brie Larson as the title hero with Iman Vellani appearing as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. As comic fans know, Rambeau was actually the second Captain Marvel and had the title well before Carol Danvers. It's unclear if the upcoming sequel will somehow see them both using the designation but it's something to get excited about.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” Parris previously said during an interview with ESPN's The Undefeated, . “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

WandaVision will debut new episodes every Friday from now through March with Captain Marvel 2 scheduled to be released November 11, 2022.