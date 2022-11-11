WandaVision's Teyonah Parris Teases Superhero Trio With Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in Captain Marvel 2

✖

Marvel newcomer Teyonah Parris, who plays the grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, is excited about the superhero trio taking flight in Captain Marvel 2. Hinting audiences will witness her superhero origin story on Disney+, WandaVision reveals what Monica has been up to in the decades since we last saw her as a little girl in the 1995-set Captain Marvel. Now an agent of S.W.O.R.D., Monica's encounter with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after the events of Avengers: Endgame launches her into her next superhero adventure opposite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in the big-screen Captain Marvel 2:

"I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together — the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — [to see] what will happen in that film," Parris told Rotten Tomatoes TV about the sequel from Candyman director Nia DaCosta. "But yeah, the rest, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks before we can really talk about it (laughs)."

A tight-lipped Parris can't yet say what Monica has been up to before we meet her as "Geraldine" in the sitcom-influenced reality occupied by Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany), but she confirms "we will get into that."

"You will find out what Monica's been up to since Captain Marvel, where she was a little girl, throughout the course of WandaVision," Parris teased. "We definitely dive into her backstory and what's been going on for her over the past years."

Parris doesn't know which superhero identity Rambeau might adopt when she returns in Captain Marvel 2 — her comic book counterpart used the code names Captain Marvel, Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum — but Parris feels blessed and honored to be the next Black female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I don't know how she fits into the future of the MCU any more than what we've already been told, which is that she joins Captain Marvel 2," Parris said. "But knowing her rich history in the comics … I am truly honored for the opportunity to tell her story and to bring her to life, so we'll see what happens."

New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+. Captain Marvel 2 opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.

