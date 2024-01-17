Wanted Man: Dolph Lundgren Reveals What Sylvester Stallone Taught Him About Directing

Dolph Lundgren's latest movie, Wanted Man, is the latest movie he has made as a director as well as actor. The Castle Falls director has had a long career as an actor and, in recent years, has spread out to behind-the-scenes work that he can do long after he's no longer comfortable hanging from a collapsing building. Along the way, he has worked with a number of the most talented filmmakers in Hollywood. Speaking with Lundgren about Wanted Man, ComicBook.com asked him who he had learned the most from. he singled out a trio of directors -- Sidney Furie (Iron Eagle), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky IV), and Clint Eastwood (Gran Torino).

The filmmaker praised Furie and Stallone, and said that while he hasn't ever worked with Eastwood, that hasn't stopped the Million Dollar Baby filmmaker from having a big impact on the Creed II star.

"I learned a lot from the guy who gave me my first job, and that was Sidney Furie. He's an old time director. He did a lot of movies with Marlon Brando and Michael Caine. He got sick in 2004, and I took over directing the movie. I learned a lto from him. Also, I learned from Stallone about discipline and being prepared. Also, I haven't worked with Clint Eastwood, but I read about him as a director, and he likes to shoot a few takes, he likes to move fast, and I feel the same way about my work as director. I like to make it simple and enjoyable for everybody involved."

In addition to the Rocky franchise, Lundgren and Stallone have worked together on Creed II and in the Expendables series. Lundgren is reportedly involved with a planned Drago movie, with Stallone vocally opposing the idea of any more Rocky spinoffs if he doesn't get a better deal with MGM, who bought the original script from him and thus owns the rights.

Wanted Man releases on digital on Friday, January 19th.

In the film, which Lundgren directed, the star plays Johansen, an aging detective, whose outdated policing methods have given the department a recent public relations problem. To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness (Christina Villa) to the murders of two DEA agents. Once there, he finds not only his old opinions challenged, but that bad hombres on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness.