Dolph Lundgren Stars in New Show by Ryan Reynold's Maximum Effort: Flip a Coin

Ryan Reynold's Maximum Effort Channel and Fubo have released the trailer for FLIP A CÖIN, an unscripted show starring Swedish actor (and action movie icon) Dolph Lundgren, with fellow Swedish actor Malin Ackerman (Watchmen, Billions) narrating the show.

What Is FLIP A CÖIN About?

(Photo: Maximum Effort / Fubo TV)

According to the synopsis, this series will see Lundgren doing exactly what the title implies: flipping a coin. "That's right, for 30 minutes iconic Swedish actor and filmmaker Dolph Lundgren will be flipping a coin for your enjoyment. Each episode will consist of 21 flips which can mindlessly be enjoyed (or spark competitive betting between friends over a cold Norrlands Guld) from the comfort of your home or frat house."

If it sounds like you are being set up for a prank show of some kind, have no fear: Dolph Lundgren feels the same way.

"Yes, I am in this show. I don't quite understand why, but they tell me it will be huge in Sweden, so it must be great. Nu kör vi!," Lundgren said while discussing FLIP A CÖIN, "This is a dream come true. I've loved flipping coins since I was a little kid."

FLIP A CÖIN will premiere "on Wednesday, January 17th at 9:30 p.m. ET on the Maximum Effort Channel, will consist of 12 episodes, each featuring actor Dolph Lundgren with narration by Malin Åckerman. You can catch a new episode every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET."

What Is Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort?

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Twitter)

According to the humor-filled official site for Maximum Effort: "Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, ads, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally release them to the general public."

The tagline for Maximum Effort and Fubo's official channel reads:

WATCH MAXIMUM EFFORT CHANNEL ON FUBO Classic and original shows, movies and commercials created to lower the blood pressure of Ryan Reynolds and viewers like you. In addition to having Dolph Lundgren out front for FLIP A CÖIN, Maximum Effort Channel also trotted out Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell to host the show Discontinued, in which he highlights past and/or present items that have been discontinued.

All in all, Maximum Effort is continuing to be on-brand by keeping viewers guessing whether these show concepts are even real, serious, efforts (even the company name can be taken ironically). It's why the FLIP A CÖIN trailer has to state (in no uncertain terms), "This is an actual show."

Ultimately, the unserious approach seems to be generating serious attention – to the point that Dolph Lundgren flipping a coin could be one of the most successful TV debuts this year. And if it generates real-life betting stakes, then Ryan Reynolds could have another multimedia success story under his belt (see also: Welcome to Wrexham).

FLIP A CÖIN premieres on January 17th, on Maximum Effort/Fubo Channel.