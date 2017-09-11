‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ Comes To Blu-ray With A Discount

War for the Planet of the Apes was a big hit with critics, but not so much at the box office. If the award nominations do start rolling in — and they might — you can bet that the movie will be a popular home video release, and there’s no better time to get the Blu-ray like the present.

War for the Planet of the Apes is available to pre-order on 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download for as much as 50 percent off right now on Amazon. With their pre-order price guarantee, you’ll get the lowest price between the time you order and the October 24th release date, so it’s a good idea to lock that discount in now. I can’t imagine that it will get much cheaper than this. A Planet of the Apes trilogy boxed set is also available to pre-order for 29 percent off in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The full list of special features for War for the Planet of the Apes is available below.

Digital Special Features:

• Scene Comparisons (10 Scenes) – Side-by-side comparison showing performance capture above the final scene.

DVD Special Features:

• “All About Caesar” Featurette

• Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves

• Concept Art Gallery

Blu-ray Special Features:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves

• Graveyard

• Turncoats

• Barrier Wall

• “I Owe You One”

• “A Great Man”

• “Do Not Lose Hope”

• Snowfall

• The Colonel’s Speech

• Malcolm and the Dinosaurs

• “I Am Like Koba”

Featurettes:

• “Waging War for the Planet of the Apes” – In-depth documentary on the making of War for the Planet of the Apes

• “All About Caesar”

• “WETA: Pushing Boundaries”

• “Music for Apes”

• “Apes: The Meaning of it All”

• “The Apes Saga: An Homage”

• Concept Art Gallery

• Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves