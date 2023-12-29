Warner Bros. Discovery Acquires Another Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired yet another streaming service. Over in Turkey, BluTV is now under the same umbrella as Max and countless other streaming options. For those unaware, BluTV is the first SVOD service over in Turkey. Warner Bros. Discovery is now a 35% shareholder in the company. Back in 2021, the company signed a deal with the Turkish broadcaster to host some Discovery+ content on their platform. As time went on, HBO content and some Cartoon Network favorites also made their way to BluTV. So, Warner Bros. Discovery swooping in to take more of a role follows in this pattern.

"We are very excited for this new chapter," Jamie Cooke, GM CEE of Middle East and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery, wrote in a statement. "Turkey has been an important investment territory for us for over 20 years and the acquisition of BluTV brings Turkey's first local SVOD player into our portfolio.

"The combination of compelling Turkish content and a broad range of the best international series and shows from Warner Bros. Discovery is an unbeatable recipe to be locally relevant and successful," the statement continued. "Together we bring Turkish audiences the most compelling viewing experience and expand the reach of Turkish content globally."

TUBI Adds A Bunch Of Streaming Channels

Warner Bros. Discovery recently inked a deal with TUBI to give the streamer a bunch of their movie and TV titles as a part of a new partnership. The advent of FAST channels, (Basically free streaming TV sponsored by advertisements, think Pluto TV and Freevee.) led CEO David Zaslave to fast track their efforts to get up and running in that department. Now, TUBI viewers can enjoy a number of programs like Blade: The Series, Judge Mathis, Batman: Death in the Family, People's Court, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Annabelle, Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, Doctor Sleep, Friday, Friday After Next, and Next Friday,

"The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers," TUBI chief content officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement. "We're so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi's highly engaged viewers."

Trying To Save TCM

Over in the states, there has been a fervor about the fate of one of Warner Bros. Discovery's other streaming services. TCM was reportedly in danger of being shuttered entirely. A lot of the staff was either reassigned or let go. This kicked off a chain of dialogue on social media. In stepped, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson to have an emergency meeting with the CEO about saving TM.

"Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel," the directors wrote together earlier this year. "It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception. Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part."

"We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it's clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him," their letter reads. "Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM's programming is untouched and protected. We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we've had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure."

