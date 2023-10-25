Cartoon Network: Several Hit Shows Are Disappearing From Streaming

Following its controversial animation culling, Warner Bros. Discovery has made it even harder to access some of its top animated shows.

Just when you think things cannot get worse for Max, it does. While the streaming service is in the midst of a rebrand, several of its controversial choices still haunt Max. Perhaps its biggest sin has to do with animation as Max infamously culled its animation catalog not long after Warner Bros. and Discovery merged. And now, it seems that choice has put fans in yet another pinch.

The whole thing came to light on social media as fans noticed some digital platforms were losing access to Warner Bros. Discovery titles. Projects like Infinity Train and OK K.O. are starting to disappear from online libraries which is adding insult to injury.

According to netizens, the following shows have been impacted in some way by new library restrictions: Infinity Train, OK K.O. Let's Be Heroes, Close Enough, Big n' Seek, Victor and Valentino, The Fungies

As for where you can still watch these shows online, well – your options are dwindling. Of course, the most surefire way to protect access to these animated series is by buying physical DVDs and Blu-rays. You can find those copies everywhere from Target to Amazon if they exist. But of course, the big problem lies with shows like OK K.O. that aren't available fully on DVD, or Blu-ray.

There are still some streaming options available for these shows, so fans can breathe somewhat easily. Amazon Prime and Vudu have total access to the shows listed. As for YouTube and Google Play, these online platforms have limited access to the titles. But sadly, services like Max, Apple TV, Hulu, and Microsoft have all lost access to the beloved animated titles.

