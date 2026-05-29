Warner Bros’ New Dinosaur Sci-Fi Details Reveal a Masterpiece Inspiration (the Twilight Zone)

When filmmaker David Robert Mitchell released his indie horror feature It Follows in 2014, the expectation was that he was going to stay in the horror lane for the foreseeable future, but that was not the case. Since 2014, Mitchell has released just one other film, the “surrealist neo-noir black comedy thriller” Under the Silver Lake, which split critics and only earned $2 million at the box office. However, Warner Bros. has tapped Mitchell to make his biggest and most ambitious project yet: a sci-fi dinosaur thriller, with a high-concept twist.

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The End of Oak Street will hit theaters in August, starring Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) as suburban parents whose titular suburban street gets transported back to a prehistoric era, with dinosaurs roaming the area. It sounds like a wild ride, but in a new interview, we’re learning that Mitchell is actually taking inspiration from one of the greatest sci-fi series ever, The Twilight Zone.

The End of Oak Street Isn’t Just Another Jurassic Park Clone

Warner Bros. Pictures

To be fair, David Robert Mitchell is the first to admit that he is a major fan of Steven Spielberg’s classic movie adaptation of Jurassic Park: “Just like anybody, the first Jurassic Park movie, I absolutely love,” the filmmaker told EW.

That said, Mitchell also made it clear that making a Jurassic Park clone wasn’t enough for him. “For me, my language of dinosaur movies goes back much further. I’d be lying if I say that that [Jurassic Park] isn’t a movie that I absolutely love because I do. But I wanted to do something different.” Mitchell wanted his dinosaur film to have more an “80s Amblin vibe,” and cited films of that era like The Twilight Zone and Poltergeist as major inspirations for his project.

“It’s the merging of character with spectacle, the way that I think some of those ’70s and ’80s movies did really well,” Mitchell said. “There are moments of drama, of terror and suspense, and humor. It really does move through the range.”

What is The Movie About?

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According to the latest synopsis from EW, “The film kicks off with a mysterious cosmic event that rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports the neighborhood to someplace unknown where, evidently, dinosaurs run wild. The Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together amid their new surroundings. But of course, that’s easier said than done because, like any other family, the Platts have some complicated dynamics to work through.”

In addition to Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway as parents, Greg and Denise Platt (respectively), The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery as their kids, Audrey and Brian Platt (respectively). The film will be released in theaters on August 14th. We’ll be talking movies over on the ComicBook Forum!