Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Hasbro Grail Table Adventure Series Wave Drops Today

Harrison Ford is about to embark on his final adventure as Indiana Jones, and Hasbro is marking the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with a new wave of 6-inch scale figures in their Adventure Series. The subjects in this wave cover both the Dial of Destiny and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, each with a Build-An-Artifact piece that you'll need to put together the Grail Table.

A breakdown of the new Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures can be found below. Pre-orders will open up today, June 29th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). They should also be available here on Amazon around that time.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (LAST CRUSADE) - $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, pistol, machine gun and whip accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece.

$24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, pistol, machine gun and whip accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES DR. ELSA SCHNEIDER (LAST CRUSADE) - $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable goggles, false grail accessories, additional head, and a Build-An-Artifact piece.

- $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable goggles, false grail accessories, additional head, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES GRAIL KNIGHT (LAST CRUSADE) - $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable sword, holy grail accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece.

- $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable sword, holy grail accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES HENRY JONES SR. (LAST CRUSADE) - $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable umbrella, suitcase, diary accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece.

- $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable umbrella, suitcase, diary accessories, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES DOCTOR JÜRGEN VOLLER (DIAL OF DESTINY) - $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable satchel accessory, and a Build-An-Artifact piece.

- $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable satchel accessory, and a Build-An-Artifact piece. INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES RENALDO (DIAL OF DESTINY) - $24.99: Includes 6-inch figure, detachable walking cane accessory, and a Build-An-Artifact piece.

Reactions to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have been mixed, but anyone thinking that it could possibly live up to their childhood memories of Raiders of the Lost Ark is going to have a bad time. We're just grateful that Harrison Ford is around to make this film – a role that clearly meant a lot to him on a personal level. In a recent interview, Mads Mikkelsen shared what it was like to see Harrison Ford in his last moments as Indiana Jones:

"We didn't wanna think about it, obviously. We pushed [it] ahead of us," Mikkelsen shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But we were there when he did his last take on his last scene, and just watching him up there, being applauded, and just -- he wanted to leave, just get out of there, but he also wanted to stay there forever. It was quite beautiful to watch."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.