Watch Jason Momoa as The Crow in Unearthed Test Footage From Cancelled Reboot

Jason Momoa’s long-in-development take on The Crow may be gone, but it certainly is not forgotten. Originally set to be directed by Corin Hardy (The Nun), The Crow was supposed to be a darker take on the material, infused with more horror than the original ’90s film and based more on the comic book source material than anything that had been released since. Its tortured development path had everything: script problems, financing problems, rights issues arising out of a studio’s financial distress…and ultimately the loss of both director Corin Hardy and star Jason Momoa.

Still images from the movie, titled The Crow Reborn, have emerged — really just makeup tests and other preliminary footage. After some of those photos gained a lot of attention on social media this week, one Twitter user took to the platform to remind everyone that they were taken from video that still exists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see a pair of short videos below.

https://twitter.com/itsRyanUnicomb/status/1464021254663331840?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/itsRyanUnicomb/status/1464032403844857856?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The oft-delayed project couldn’t overcome negotiation issues between Sony and Davis Films head Samuel Hadida, held the film rights to The Crow.

“It’s a story that I’m just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don’t know whether one day … I suppose I’m not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we’ll see,” Hardy confirmed with ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “I do think both James O’Barr’s original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there’s no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we’re in at the moment.”

The original comic focused on Eric Draven being resurrected a year after he and his fiancée were murdered, with the supernatural spirit of a crow allowing him to enact his revenge on those who caused the deaths. The storyline was brought to life in a 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, who tragically passed away during production.

What do you think of the Momoa test footage? Would you want to see Hardy’s vision for The Crow?