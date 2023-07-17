Disney+ Announces New TV and Movie Arrivals for August 2023

August is still a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already prepping subscribers for the month ahead. This week, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies, shorts, and television shows set to be added to its lineup over the course of August. Between a new Star Wars show and a hit Marvel movie, there’s plenty to get excited about it in the coming weeks.

The month will get started with the highly anticipated streaming debut of . James Gunn’s final Guardians film is one of the biggest hits of the year and one of Marvel’s most well-reviewed movies in some time. On August 2nd, it finally makes its way to Disney+.

The big original title in August fans have been excited for is Star Wars: Ahsoka. A spinoff of The Mandalorian (and continuation of Star Wars Rebels), Ahsoka sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Force-user in a hunt for the villainous Admiral Thrawn. The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka arrive on August 23rd.

You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ August releases below!

August 2nd

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes Streaming

“Set during The High Republic, in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures we follow Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.”

August 4th

Rio

August 9th

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

“After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.”

August 11th

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 16th

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

August 17th

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

August 18th

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Premiere

“In the all-new special LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?”

August 23rd

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Two Episode Premiere

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

August 25th

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

August 30th

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 3

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – New Episodes

“Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!”